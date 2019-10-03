(Advance file)

LETTER: Thank you, Creston from Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation

Letter to the Editor,

We recently returned from our 2019 Cops for Kids Ride, and I wanted to extend our appreciation to the Town of Creston for their generosity in assisting local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

The team arrived in Creston for the first annual jail and bail fundraiser hosted by Casey’s Community House and Tanya Wall. Tanya put an incredible amount of time into organizing the fundraiser on our behalf.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie, Coun. Ellen Tzakis, Coun. Arnold DeBoon & Creston Fire Rescue Chief Jared Riel raised $3,200 to go towards assisting children and their families in their time of crisis.

Thank you to the Creston Fire Rescue Fire Department who assisted that day, and everyone who helped make the event possible. The Cops for Kids team was treated to a delicious dinner at Casey’s Community House before a tour and financial contribution from Columbia Brewery to cap off the evening.

After a night at the Ramada, the team was treated to a wonderful breakfast at Gins on Canyon where we’ve eaten for over a decade and were sent off with a picnic lunch from Save-On-Foods Creston to enjoy on the way to Cranbrook.

The generous supporters help us save our fundraising dollars and put them directly towards the families who need it most, so thank you for supporting our mission.

Our hearts are full, feeling the love and support of our friends in Creston. We can not thank you all enough.

Until our 20th anniversary next year.

Sincerely,

Julio Krenz | Ride Captain for the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation

