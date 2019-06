Many thanks to all involved with the Lister 100th anniversary celebrations.

What a great opportunity to reconnect with old friends and reminisce over past years growing up in this beautiful valley. We were all so fortunate to have had such a rich upbringing in Lister. We benefited from the labour our grandparents went through so we can enjoy today their efforts.

Thank you all again!

Marlene Alger (Anderson Sinclair) | Penticton B.C.