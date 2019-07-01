LETTER: Save on Foods commits to reducing food waste

To the editor,

With respect to the Advance June 13, 2019, re: Save on Foods commits to reducing food waste.

I am so delighted about this good news report. Having been born in the 1930s, I was raised with the waste not-want not education. Being committed to this theory is essential.

There has been an eye-opener article in the Reader Digest of March 2016, with a story of some 14 pages, dealing with the use of ugly vegetables.

Mother nature often produces twisted, crooked, twin- legged, blemish-marked and misshapen produce. When vegetables are cleaned, washed, and cut up the vegetables have the same food value at the perfect type. In truth, the food value is the same, colour is the same, the taste is the same.

My garden has a compost bin, this rooted compost is fed to my t-of-c garden. This replaces my soil.

Thank you Save-On-Foods for a positive move in the right direction. It is great you have stepped up to the plate.

Sincerely,

Charlotte Kaetler | Creston