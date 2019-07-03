LETTER Re: “We are Outspoken”/ “The library needs to be an ally”

To the Editor:

Jesus says He made us, male and female, putting one of each together in couples (Genesis 1:27, 2:24, 7:9) He said it was very good (Genesis 1:31)

Jesus teaches that practicing gender-confusion (Deuteronomy 22:5, 1 Corinthians 6:9-11) and sexual immorality of all kinds (Leviticus 18, 20:10-21) are acts of harm and destruction; thus, they’re evil. They’re not expressions of love. The good news: we can be washed clean of it all and have a new start!

Jesus says sin is the opposite of love and breaks His Moral Law of love (Romans 13:10, 1 John 3:4) Real love inspires us to keep the Moral Law of love, not break it (John 14:15, 1 John 3:22-24) He has the gracious power and legal right to forgive our sins and clean us from all of them (Isaiah 1:16-18, 1 John 1:9) if we want Him to, and choose Him.

Jesus wants to heal and protect us from the mental, emotional, and spiritual dysfunctions and death produced by the sins we “love” (Matthew 11:28-30, John 8:36, Romans 6:16-19, Jude 24, 25) He wants to do this because He loves us and wants good healthy things for us (John 10:9, 10) He won’t force His recovery operations on us (Deuteronomy 30:19, 20) He gave us will and choice to be enlisted in co-operating with Him (Joshua 24:15, Jeremiah 29:13, Matthew 21:28-32)

Jesus says sin destroys safe spaces (Genesis 3:23, 24, Matthew 7:24-27) Sin produces fear, confusion, anguish, pain, sadness, crime, guilt, punishment, and death (Genesis 3:7-10, Leviticus 26, Revelation 21:8)

Jesus’ love means He’s both just and merciful (Exodus 34:6-8, Ezekiel 18, Romans 6:23) His love impels Him to great lengths to recover us from sin’s power to destroy us (Ezekiel 33:11)

Jesus tells the truth (John 14:6). Everyone else in the world will become a liar before He will (Romans 3:4). Angels believe Him (Daniel 10:21, Luke 1:19, 26-33, Revelation 19:11-14). Demons believe Him (Luke 4:13, 33, 34, James 2:19)

We are choosing life or death, blessings or curses. Jesus hopes we will choose Him, our Creator (John 1:1-4, 10, 14) and our life (Deuteronomy 30:19, John 6:33, 48, 51; 7:37-39) He is designing an eternal safe space for everyone who will choose to want to abide by the only conditions upon which it can exist (John 14:2, 3, Revelation 21)

If we will it, we can choose to be allies of Jesus and promote the real factors of health and well-being for each other (Psalm 119:1-3, 1 John 2:3-5)

Ken Lemky | Creston

