LETTER: Nothing is impossible

Glamour magazine just presented its 2019 awards for women of the year.

The acceptance speeches are amongst the most inspiring, sobering, and heartening calls to action that we can hear anywhere.

Greta Thunberg was presented with one of these awards, and her written response was (paraphrasing) that if a 16-year-old who uses no makeup or hairdresser, does not shop and will not fly, can win the Glamour award for Woman of the Year, then “nothing is impossible”.

The message that all the women who received the award give us is to stand up. Stand up for yourself, for others, for the earth, for what is right and good.

Parents, watch these acceptance speeches with your kids. They will witness a piece of the best of humanity.

Kids, share these inspiring people with your friends. If you feel called to stand up for your future, join Fridays for the Future, global strike, Nov. 29, 10 a.m., in front of the Chamber of Commerce building.

Nothing is impossible.

Jackie Moore | Creston