LETTER: Message in letter hateful to those who are different

To the Editor:

First off: What is your point? You speak by means of quotations mainly from the Old Testament of the Bible. I point out that the Bible is not an encyclopedia. These particular quotes you use are taken from a time long ago and you use them as if they are fixed and immutable. You fail to include the other sins and evils of the Old Testament such as slavery, misogyny, child abuse, incest, rape and ritual killing. It appears that you, like many fundamentalist Christians, seem fixated on sexual behaviour.

It is time to come into the 21st century and it is time to accept that we can all grow and learn, even Christians like yourself. The quotes you use are full of evil, sin, death and punishment. Even though I am not a Christian, I have understood that the message of Christ was about love, empathy and compassion. This letter was tantamount to a hateful diatribe against the “other”.

This message is so hateful toward those, especially young people, who identify differently from the mainstream that I feel it is tantamount to child abuse. I say that in conjunction with my view on the usual propaganda delivered to the children of Christian families that children are born sinners and because of their sin a decent and good man was publicly tortured and killed on their behalf. That seems to me to be child abuse, as well.

As to the Creston Valley Advance printing this nastiness, I question your policy about how to deal with obvious hate literature. It often comes in the guise of some such “Christian” quotes and dogmas. I find this kind of poorly disguised hate to be offensive and dangerous. What kind of policy do you use to critically analyze what is being asked for publication? Please explain yourselves in this regard so that readers can know what to expect.

Rita Scott | Creston

(Publisher’s note: Our policy is not to publish hate speech, and we did not identify the July 4 letter to the editor as such. We regret the unintentional offense it caused, and will strive to be more diligent in the future.)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Bible shouldn’t be used as weapon of control and discrimination

Just Posted

Censure of School Trustee Al Gribbin

At a closed meeting held on June 25 the board of School… Continue reading

UPDATE: Police comment on search for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

Search paused for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

Province wants feedback on snowmobile signage and mapping

The survey must be done by July 14

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Most Read