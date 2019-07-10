LETTER: Lorne Eckersley will be missed

As I was going through last week’s Advance, I was dismayed when I did not see; This is the Life by Lorne Eckersley. Moving on to the I Love Creston; I read Mayor Toyota’s glowing tribute to Lorne and his retirement after forty years as publisher of the Advance.

I will miss Lorne Eckersley’s extensive reportage, and most of all, his personal views expressed through his columns. The writing was always incisive, pointed, occasionally controversial, but always filled with human candour and compassion. In my view, he was a writer’s writer, a keen observer of the human condition.

This condition included a wide range of subjects; local personality profiles, family trips, political developments and most of all, a variety of Creston centred concerns. Above all, the writing was informative and always entertaining.

At times, he had so many by-lines, I wondered how he could cover so many stories in addition to his weekly column, always a highlight of the Advance.

Though one did not need to agree with all opinions when ventured, one did see a pertinent point revealed through his writing.

His columns will be missed. Competent community newspaper writing is a fading talent, fading just as many community newspapers are. At this tenuous time, Lorne’s input is all the more commendable.

We wish him well being in his deserved retirement, and following Mayor Toyota’s well-deserved tribute, perhaps His Honour could declare a Creston Lorne Eckersley Day!

Larry Ewashen | Creston

GUEST COLUMN: Condemning caribou to extinction in B.C.

