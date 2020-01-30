Letter: Kootenay Lake needs electric ferry as soon as possible

Letter from Nelson-Creston Green Party member Mary Donald

To the Editor:

Open letter to B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena

We see that you have changed the date for full electric propulsion for the Kootenay Lake ferry to 2030 from 2040, but we still find this completely unacceptable in light of the dire climate crisis we are now in. How many thousands of tons of greenhouse gases will be emitted by the diesel motors between installation in 2022 and 2030?

We have such an opportunity here to mitigate those emissions by starting out as a fully electric ferry. We have the technology now, and in fact at Corvus Energy, right here in B.C. Have our government marine engineers taken the trouble to travel to Norway to see the new electric ferries in action (now for several years) and talk with engineers there about any problems? And as you noted, they are using electric ferries in Finland, Sweden and Ontario already. We already have prototypes to follow; we just need the will. BBC News reports that operating costs of electric ferries are one-quarter of diesel’s costs, and electric motors need minimal maintenance.

You also mention doing “incremental improvements” and “a long-term, systematic approach to electrification.” We do not have a long-term anymore in which to act, to mitigate the climate emergency. And any expense imposed now for electric ferries will pale in comparison to the massive expenses we are going to incur with the increasing extreme weather events now occurring and prognosticated to come. In fact, the UN’s annual emissions report released in November states that we are on track for 3.2 degrees of warming if we continue as we are, and we will have an unlivable planet. And it states that the world is not doing enough, that we must transition off fossil fuels as fast as possible.

We hope you will reconsider your configuration of this new vessel to a 100 per cent electric ferry, and use the opportunity to have a prototype for the other inland ferries.

Mary Donald

Nelson-Creston Green Party

Riding Association

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: We need to thank those who work in public education

Just Posted

Lark Coffee offering tasting experience in downtown Creston

Lark Coffee Roasters tasting room open for regular hours in downtown Creston

Yasodhara Ashram offers ‘exotic’ Creston Valley experience

Creston’s Lorne Eckersley spends one month at Kootenay Lake yoga retreat

Creston Valley Thunder Cats bounce back with three-game winning streak

Creston KIJHL team must keep winning to have chance at playoffs

Creston RCMP calls include thefts from businesses, intoxication

A variety of calls for Creston RCMP from Jan. 16-23

Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times

Kootenay Family Place holding workshop Feb. 1

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Most Read