Letter: Canadian taxpayers shouldn’t pay for Harry and Meghan’s security costs

To the Editor:

I do not think that the Canadian government should pay for the security for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. I have great difficulty with the thought that these two people who want to be financially independent should somehow be entitled to security coverage by the RCMP or CSIS.

I do not believe that the Canadian government covers the cost of security for wealthy Canadians. Jim Pattison, Galen Weston, Lino Saputo and James Irving all contribute to Canada through their businesses which provide jobs for Canadians and they pay income tax. How will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contribute to the Canadian economy? Will they pay income tax here? (Somehow, I think not.) If they are not contributing financially to Canada then why would our government think it is appropriate for Canadian taxpayers to support the lifestyle of the ex-royals?

I know the $2 million or $10 million cost for their security will be much better spent on improvements to the RCMP budget for British Columbia. Our communities and our highways have been in need of more officers for years, yet the federal and provincial governments continue to tell us that the money is not available. The Government of Canada must get its priorities straight. Will it be the people or the privileged?

Alan Bourne

Creston