Letter: Campaign Signs Vandalized

It is time that everyone was made aware of the deceitful, disgusting behavior of some individuals who are vandalizing and destroying campaign signs (for the Town of Creston byelection). In particular, I am referring to these two episodes a pile of destroyed signs at 7/11 and a sign on the highway near Save-On-Foods. Signs for candidates Nora Maddocks and Bill Hutchinson have been targeted around town and on the highway leading as far as Tim Horton’s.

This is an illegal and criminal act. It also is a form of stealing because those signs are very expensive to replace.

I would like everyone to keep their eyes open, and if you see anyone vandalizing or removing campaign signs, please take a photo in order to identify the individual. Please provide a copy to myself and to the Creston RCMP. We must not have this kind of intimidating and destructive behavior happening in our town.

My observation is, they must not have very much faith in their own candidate to be compelled to take this kind of action against an opponent.

Nora Maddocks, Creston

byelectionCreston ValleyLetter to the EditorLetters