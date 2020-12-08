Teck Trail Operations has donated $15,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project in support of Light-Up the Hospitals! Pledge Day, matching the first $15,000 of donations from our generous community. Carol Vanelli Worosz, Community Engagement Leader, Teck Trail Operations presented the donation. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay Boundary Light-Up the Hospitals! goes virtual

Focus of Light-Up is the Chronic Pain Service Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

By Lisa Pasin

Light-Up the Hospitals! Pledge Day marks the official start of the giving season for the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pledge Day occurred virtually this year on Friday, Dec. 4.

Instead of our usual day at the Waneta Plaza, our donors participated virtually in support of healthcare improvements in the Kootenay Boundary.

This year’s major campaign, which is the focus of Light-Up, is the $160,000 Chronic Pain Service Project. Through your support, the foundation will purchase state of the art medical equipment to support the implementation of a regional, comprehensive, coordinated Chronic Pain Service at KBRH.

You can also specify your donation to any department at KBRH, Poplar Ridge, Columbia View and Community Health, if that is of interest to you.

Due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, we are relying more than ever on our communities to support healthcare during these unprecedented times, but in a way that keeps our donors safe.

The KBRH Health Foundation office is open, but please donate virtually if you can through:

– Online: www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca – Call the Foundation office: 250-364-3424 – Mail in your Returnvelope

– Consider signing up for monthly donations by calling the foundation office at 250-364-3424

During this month of giving, we encourage full support of our communities in the Kootenay Boundary as we work collectively to strengthen our healthcare system for all our residents.

We are grateful for all donations received and no donation is too small.

Please give generously during this giving season. Giving saves lives!

Thank you for supporting local charities and healthcare improvements in the Kootenay Boundary.

Lisa Pasin is Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation.


