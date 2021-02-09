Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. (File photo)

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. (File photo)

Gribbin: An update from your School Trustee

“As a trustee who believes in open government, I have challenged a number of topics that have been slated for closed meetings. Many of my challenges to bring topics from closed to open meetings have been overruled.”

From your Trustee: (under censure) Al Gribbin

Any opinions in the following article are mine and not those of the Kootenay Lake School Board.

I have had a draft of this article sitting on my computer for some time now, so I had better let my constituents know what I have been up to lately. For me, like many of my former students, homework often gets pushed aside until there is a deadline.

When I ran for the position of your school trustee, I made the commitment that I would strive to make decision making more transparent. A complaint that was commonly being expressed to me was that decisions were being made behind closed doors, in closed meetings, and without the opportunity for public input or scrutiny.

Since becoming a trustee, I have seen numerous topics placed on the agenda for closed meetings that I believe should have been public. The problem appears that the policy that our school board follows is open to such a wide range of interpretation that almost any board decision can be made outside of public scrutiny. Don’t get me wrong, there are situations and discussions that must be held in closed meetings but these situations must follow precisely spelled out rules.

As a trustee who believes in open government, I have challenged a number of topics that have been slated for closed meetings. Many of my challenges to bring topics from closed to open meetings have been overruled.

In my research, I found that local governments — such as our regional district and municipal governments — have very strict rules regarding topics that can be held in a closed meeting. These rules are spelled out in the British Columbia Community Charter Act which is a BC law or statute. I don’t yet know why school districts aren’t obligated to follow this law but I have presented a proposal to change the school district policy to be more in line with this Charter.

I am hopeful that the board will adopt many of these changes, but there does seem to be a reluctance to accept the need to publicly express the reasons that a topic is to be included in a closed meeting, a requirement that our local governments are required to follow under the Community Charter.

If this policy change comes to a vote by our board, I will probably support the motion with the goal of bringing forth further change after a new board is elected in 2022.

There is another policy that I have proposed to the board. Of course, if this proposal goes to the policy and governance committee for discussion, I would be prohibited from participating in

any discussion since I am currently under censure by this board. That may not happen anyway because my policy suggestion has been moved to the closed meeting agenda muzzling me from discussing it publically.

I believe that all levels of government have a duty to be as transparent as possible and not make decisions behind the veil of darkness. In my view, it is never appropriate to make decisions in secret in order to prevent embarrassment or cover up poor decision making. There is nothing in the current policy of SD#8 to stop this from happening.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out There: A Big, Little World Beneath the Ice

Just Posted

Photo: pixabay.com
“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

The Creston Museum’s Ford Model T turns 100 in July. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Museum honouring its Ford Model T’s 100th birthday with a graphic novel

“I wonder what this truck has seen. What stories could it tell? Let’s just let it tell those stories.”

Tariq Hussain is a Juno-nominated singer-songwriter who will be presenting his workshop Try Songwriting for a Change online for Tiny Lights this spring. Photo: Mary Matheson
Tiny Lights Festival plots new direction

The Ymir festival is focusing on paid professional development for artists

Chandra Moon (centre) is seen here at home with her kids Jaeden Radcliffe (left) and Mackenzie Moon. Moon organizes adopt-a-senior events meant to show appreciation for seniors living on their own. Photo: Tyler Harper
Have a heart: Nelson woman reaches out to isolated seniors

Chandra Moon organizes a gift-giving initiative for elders on their own

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

Molly Miller from Kimberley was the top Canadian at the Nordic World Junior Championships in Finland today. Bulletin file
Kootenay skier Molly Miller top Canadian at Nordic World Junior Championships in Finland

Miller is with the Canadian team in Lahti, Finland this week

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. (File photo)
Gribbin: An update from your School Trustee

“As a trustee who believes in open government, I have challenged a number of topics that have been slated for closed meetings. Many of my challenges to bring topics from closed to open meetings have been overruled.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

“Out There” is a column by Ed McMackin. File photo
Out There: A Big, Little World Beneath the Ice

“There are more life processes and creatures in that world of cold water, mud, rocks, dead and living plants, than what meets the eye.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

The Piper Computer, a build-your-own-computer, is one of the kits available for loan at the Creston Public Library. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Lit Column: Let’s Get Digital, Digital

“In 2020, we saw a 23 per cent increase in e-books and e-resource use. Creston Valley Public Library users also rated sixth in the province, per capita, for e-books borrowing.”

Most Read