From the Mayor’s Desk: Moving on to retirement

If you look at life in “quarters”, I began my fourth quarter in 2022. My first 25 years were spent mostly in Creston, where I was born and raised, went to school and graduated from Prince Charles Secondary School (PCSS) in 1965, and then entered into the workforce and began life as an adult. In my second and third quarters, I got married, raised a family (three children and eventually five grandchildren), worked, and contributed to my community.

In my address to the first graduates of the Kootenay River Secondary School (formerly PCSS) last month, I touched on the fact that I am now in my fourth quarter (likely my last one, but you never know), recently celebrating my 75th birthday this year. You know what they say – when one door closes, another one opens. For me, closing the door of my third quarter, and the opening the door of my fourth quarter means that after nearly 14 years as your mayor, I will not be seeking re-election this fall. It’s time for me to start experiencing full retirement.

Serving on town council is incredibly interesting, rewarding, and exciting. There’s never a dull moment! It is not a full-time position, but it is a lot of work. For example, as mayor, I am in my office a minimum of three days a week. In the past, I have logged months of up to 200 hours of working for our community. Official duties and protocols, combined with a plenitude of meetings, has kept me very involved and busy!

Being an elected official is complex, but it shouldn’t be complicated, since we all want the best for our community! As we, and all municipalities in B.C., prepare for our municipal election in October this year, I was inspired to re-read an article by Danielle Klooster, consultant and former elected official titled, “Six Awesome Reasons to Run for Municipal Office”. These six reasons are:

• You care deeply about your community and want to make a positive impact.

• You have proven leadership experience.

• You’ve done your homework.

• You are prepared to be part of a team.

• You’re a long-term thinker, prepared to build for the future.

• You can remain committed to serving the community and doing what you believe is best, no matter what.

These six reasons are detailed further her book, “Five Terrible Reasons to Run for Municipal Office”. If you are interested in reading it, please stop by my office at Town Hall and I would be happy to lend it to you, or it can also be found on Amazon.

Danielle wrote the “Six Reasons” article to encourage municipal candidates to reflect on their motives and understand the commitment they’re making when choosing to run for office. If these “Six Reasons” resonate with you, I hope that you will think very seriously about running for a seat on town council this October.

I also encourage you to attend the “Municipal Community Engagement & Candidate Readiness Workshop” that is being held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Creston and District Community Complex. This free workshop is being facilitated by Christina Benty and Caleb Moss of Strategic Leadership Solutions. Christina served two terms as mayor for the Town of Golden, and two terms as councillor. Caleb is a current councillor with the Town of Golden. They are a dynamic team, and this workshop will be an active, facilitated discussion to help you determine if running for local government office is for you!

More details about this workshop and the details about the upcoming municipal election can be found on our election website – election.creston.ca. Here you will find voter information, candidate information and key dates for the Town of Creston’s 2022 municipal election.

Being your mayor for the last fourteen years has been my absolute honour. I thank you for the privilege to serve this community and encourage you, and anyone you may know that may possibly be interested in being a part of local government, to explore if this could be the right fit for you. Like any job, I recommend that you do the research and talk to people who are, or who have, been a part of this industry. What are some of the best parts? What are some of the challenges? Learn as much as you can before making a decision. If you choose to be a part of local government, I guarantee that you will learn more than you ever thought possible!

