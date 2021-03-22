Editor’s Note: My final issue at the Advance

“Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way.”

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader

The March 26 issue of the Advance is my final as the newspaper’s editor/reporter.

On April 1, I begin the next chapter of my journalism career as a reporter at Kelowna Capital News with Black Press Media, so you may see a few of my stories on the Advance’s website in the future.

I’m thankful for the seven months that I spent here. I’ve grown both personally and professionally in this role. I had the pleasure of meeting and sharing the stories of a variety of people in the Creston Valley.

The Advance is in good hands. My replacement has years of experience in the industry.

Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. I am grateful for all the positive comments that I’ve received.

Stay safe, Creston. I will see you around!

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.