E-Tips: Reading for a better world

Creston Climate Action Society is working towards a better future. (Pixabay)

By Bonnie White, member of Creston Climate Action Society

Hello and happy February! We are closer to the end of winter, but there is still time for some lazy days spent reading before the busy spring gardening season hits. Here is a selection of titles for you to check out, most of them are available at our local library!

Under the Sky We Make: How to be Human in a Warming World – Kimberley Nicholas, PhD

Our House is on Fire – Greta Thunberg and Family

Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation – Paul Hawken

Drawdown – the Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming – Edited by Paul Hawken

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants – Robin Wall Kimmerer

The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet – Marcel Mann

How to Change Everything: the Young Human’s Guide to Protecting the Planet and Each Other – Naomi Klein

How to Talk to Your Kids About Climate Change: Turning Angst into Action – Harriet Shugarman

A Good War: Mobilizing for the Climate Emergency – Seth Klein

The Green New Deal and Beyond: Ending the Climate Emergency While We Still Can – Stan Cox

Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet – One Bite at a Time – Mark Hyman

Solved: How the World’s Great Cities are Fixing the Climate Crisis – David Miller

The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming – David Wallace-Wells

Seeds of Resistance: the Fight to Save Our Food Supply – Mark Shapiro

Climate Justice: Hope, Resilience, and the Fight for a Sustainable Future – Mary Robinson

The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World – Jeff Goodell

Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet – Michael Bloomberg

Just Cool It! The Climate Crisis and What We Can Do: A Post Paris Agreement Game Plan – David Suzuki

Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution – Peter Kalmus

Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World – Katharine Hayhoe

Terra Preta: How the World’s Most Fertile Soil Can Help Reverse Climate Change and Reduce World Hunger (With Instructions on How to Make Soil at Home) – Ute Scheub

Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations – Thomas Friedman

Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World – Bill Nye

Resilient Agriculture: Cultivating Food Systems for a Changing Climate – Laura Lengnick

• Atmosphere of Hope: Searching for Solutions to the Climate Crisis – Tim Flannery

The Future We Choose: Surfing the Climate Crisis – Christina Figurees

The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change – Geoff Dembicki

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg

May these titles inspire you to make some changes in your own life and community and spread the call for much needed wider change in our world!

