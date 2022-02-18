E-Tips: Electric Vehicles

By Bonnie White, Member of Creston Climate Action Society

Happy February! For this article, let’s focus on electric vehicles. You may have many questions about them, I certainly do, so here goes!

I have been thinking about vehicles a lot lately. Passenger vehicles account for 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions while other forms of transportation and agriculture account for about six per cent. Our current plan is to downsize to one vehicle once my husband retires and continue to use our e-bikes or walk as much as possible. We would like to have a van for exploring and transporting our bikes, so I am hoping that there will be some hybrid options available once we are ready to purchase. We bought our e-bikes last year and I can’t say enough good things about them! They are so much fun and great for our hilly streets here in Creston. Riding to work has been a great way to begin and end my day, and it feels great to reduce emissions… a win-win!

There are many benefits to electric vehicles. They are quiet, require less maintenance with no messy oil changes and filters, save gas money, can be charged at home off the grid or by using solar panels, and can be warmed up on winter mornings without feeling guilty about adding harmful emissions to the air. Ford even has a new electric truck, the Lightning!

However, there are some concerns as well. Many electric vehicles are smaller in size and don’t cover the same distances that a regular vehicle would, so you have to plan ahead and be prepared. Also, the environmental impact of mining and producing batteries is high. It takes more carbon emissions to make an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one, but I hope this would be offset by producing less emissions over the car’s lifetime. I still need to do some more research on that one!

There are some companies that are starting to look at reducing the size of car batteries and finding better ways to recycle them. Hopefully, this can be more of an option in the future to prevent waste. There is also the concern about improving and enabling the power grid to be able to handle more charging stations for electric vehicles. I would like to have some solar panels at home to do this eventually.

Full Circle Farm here in Creston runs primarily on electric vehicles for transportation and farm work. They have two e-tractors, two e-bikes, and one electric vehicle. Plans are in the works to adapt a Japanese mini-truck to electric power for farm chores. All of their implements are charged using at home solar panels and the tractor has even helped to power up the coffee machine and keep freezers going during winter storms. Something to think about!

As with many issues facing climate change right now, there is no one easy or simple solution. We also need to change our attitudes and expectations, slow down a little more with less driving and flying all over the place, look at car sharing and more green public transit options, and choose to walk or bike if possible. Let’s be mindful with our purchases and choices and keep looking for better options. I feel electric vehicles are only going to get better and better. Having these conversations and engaging with local government and dealerships while continuing to think and act locally is a great step in the right direction! What would you like to see? We welcome your input, suggestions, and experiences with our topics. Please like Creston Climate Action Society on Facebook or email us at crestonclimateactionsociety@gmail.com to get involved!

ColumnCreston ValleyEnvironment