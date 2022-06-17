E-Tips: Eco-Friendly Lawn Maintenance

By Bonnie White, Member of Creston Climate Action Society

Since we are in the midst of our busy gardening season, I’d like to discuss lawn and garden equipment for your property that is powered by electricity and rechargeable batteries, rather than fossil fuels. There are so many choices out there now to pick from and many benefits to be had from making the switch!

In addition to adding to harmful emissions to the atmosphere, gas and oil powered equipment is noisy and generally heavier than many electric options. Less weight means less vibration for users. Plus, electric equipment needs less maintenance than gas powered tools. There is no smelly cloud of gas or oil fumes when you are using this equipment. And they are more economical to operate as you don’t have to keep filling them up! You can choose from lawn mowers, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, string trimmers for doing your grass edges, sweepers, chainsaws, edgers, and mini cultivators. You can even purchase electric riding mowers now!

Hand tools are another great option, if you are physically able to use them. But often, it can be too challenging to use hand tools for every job, especially if you have a large property. Using a mix of powered items combined with hand tools works well and gets you some exercise too! Equipment now can be corded or run on rechargeable batteries that have a much larger range than earlier options. Corded lawn mowers are more reasonable and once you adjust to using the cord, can be a great option for smaller lawns and steeper areas.

One of our members uses products from Ego Power Tools and highly recommends them. These products are available locally at stores in Trail, Nelson, and Cranbrook. Check out their website at egopowerplus.com. They have a wide range of products available. Ryobi, Stihl, Dewalt, Black and Decker, Greenworks, Toro, and many other manufacturers are also offering electric powered tools now that are available to purchase locally in the Kootenays. Comfort Welding in Creston offers many battery powered options right here in town so you can support a local business as well as help the planet! Or check out reforgedironworks.com for top quality local garden tools made of recycled steel.

There are even beefier options available for commercial operators. And yes, all of these electric options for homeowners or businesses are a little pricier to purchase at the start, but I feel the benefits of cleaner air, quieter neighbourhoods, and lowered maintenance costs will make up for this over time. Especially as gas prices are rising tremendously too. Perhaps, if we pressure our governments and local leaders, there eventually could be rebates for trading in your gas powered equipment and purchasing electric tools! We need products and new innovations for farmers too.

If you have any questions for our members who use electric lawn and garden equipment or have feedback of your own if you have already made the switch, please email us at CrestonClimateActionSociety@gmail.com. Or get involved at Creston Climate Action Society on Facebook. Together, we can all make a difference!

Creston Valley