LETTER: Do you have yard debris that is accumulating and waiting for ignition?

Are you afraid to light a match these days? Do you have yard debris that is accumulating and waiting for ignition? Do you remember a few years ago when Creston Airshed Management (CASM) secured a free two-month drop off of yard waste at our landfill in Lister for chipping and mulching and reuse, so that residents would have an alternative to burning? It is still in place for April and October.

Now, Creston Climate Action (a new locally formed group) has requested that this period be extended to all-year free drop off so we can reuse this resource instead of burning it and thereby decrease our air pollution and opportunity for backyard fires getting out of control. They have approached the RDCK East Resource Recovery Committee to ask that this be brought into effect. So although we may not hear about whether or not this request has been made possible until too late for this fall, stay tuned and we will let you know if the all-year option has been accepted.

Pat Martin | Canyon

