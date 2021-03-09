Creston Town Hall. File photo

Creston Town Hall. File photo

Council Comments: Our Financial Plan and Taxes

“You are getting what you pay taxes for, and your council and staff are not just planning for today, they are planning for tomorrow!”

By Councillor Arnold DeBoon, Town of Creston

“Our Financial Plan and Taxes”

Each year, council is required to adopt a five-year financial plan for the Town of Creston to set the annual municipal budget. As council, it means many meetings to establish strategic priorities, examine the overall budget and operational budgets, evaluate the current five-year financial plan, and make decisions on new initiatives, one-time projects, and capital projects.

The budget process is open to all to attend and participate in. In past years, the public has been able to physically attend the budget meetings. However, things were a little different for the 2021 budget process, due to the restrictions on in-person gatherings as a result of the pandemic, with the public participating virtually through the Webex platform.

The results of these meetings form our annual municipal budget. All this information is contained in a 134-page budget booklet that is available on our website at creston.ca/2291/Budget. This article is my attempt to summarize this booklet for your information.

Council has a strategic business plan that focuses on community safety, livability, economic health and service excellence that we developed in early 2020, and established our top five priorities for the next 12 to 24 months to guide our decision making. Through the 2021 budget process, we have proposed a moderate tax increase of 2.9 per cent for this year.

This is meant to keep up with inflation to maintain current service levels, infrastructure management reserve funding, fire hall debt servicing and enhance service levels where possible. Municipal taxation represents 55 per cent of the total property tax bill for the Town of Creston. The other 45 per cent is either set by the province, Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), hospital district, BC Assessment and the Municipal Finance Authority.

I encourage you to read through the town’s budget documents so you can see for yourself all that goes into the annual municipal budget. Information on attending future meetings regarding the budget or any meetings of council is available by accessing the meeting agendas on our town website.

When we receive our property tax notices, the burning question is always, “how do we compare to other communities?” Overall, the property taxation burden of a Town of Creston taxpayer is approximately the provincial average. Out of 162 municipalities, Creston ranks about 85th on the list. Creston has the third-lowest total residential property taxes and charges out of seven Kootenay municipalities with populations over 5,000.

Comparisons are based on the average assessed value of homes in each community. For example, if you wanted to move to Fernie and replace your average assessed home in Creston valued at $266,830, you would have to buy a home with an average assessed value of $569,308. The total property taxes would jump from $2,799 in Creston to $3,978 in Fernie. If your home in Creston is worth double the average assessed value of a home in town, you pay double the total property taxes. This formula is applied to all residential properties in BC.

It is also worth noting that of the 84 municipalities with lower property taxes in BC, 72 of them do not pay for policing costs, due to having populations of less than 5,000. The provincial mandate is that any municipality with a population over 5,000 is required to pay for 70 per cent of policing costs, while municipalities with populations of less than 5,000 do not pay for policing costs directly.

Instead, they pay a police tax, which does not nearly cover the cost. Conversely, populations over 15,000 pay 90 per cent of policing costs. There is very little we can do to change this, but we are trying to by participating in discussions with the province through the Union of BC Municipalities. All of this information is based on 2020 values, available through provincial local government statistics, and may run contrary to opinions sometimes expressed on social media. What you see there is just that – opinions.

I have attended numerous budget meetings in the past three years, and I have also been witness to the careful planning that goes into the preparation of the five-year financial plans. Staff does an excellent job of making sure there is money to fund all of the town’s operations, as well as effective capital planning.

A small amount of property taxes is set aside to fund larger projects and meet the needs of ageing infrastructure so that we do not have to try to catch up in later years to fund these items. For instance, we have reserves for such items as public works equipment, fire equipment, green initiatives, wastewater treatment equipment replacement, and several others. There is over $10 million in our reserves, and of course, it is meant to cushion the blow of big expenses to replace infrastructure that we know is on the horizon.

Town of Creston staff is continuously looking for grant opportunities to help to keep taxation and fees lower than they would otherwise have been. Some larger grants we have benefited from in the recent past are $7.3 million dollars for the upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant and $7.8 million in grants for upgrades to our water system. Together, the many smaller grants also received totalled in the millions. These all greatly contribute to keeping our costs down.

When you enjoy a glass of fresh water, when you flush your toilet, when you see stormwater disappear, when you consider that we have adequate police and fire protection, when you see new sidewalks, new pavement, and the many other services provided by the town, two things should be clear. You are getting what you pay taxes for, and your council and staff are not just planning for today, they are planning for tomorrow!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out There: The Shrew and the Shrike

Just Posted

Creston Town Hall. File photo
Council Comments: Our Financial Plan and Taxes

“You are getting what you pay taxes for, and your council and staff are not just planning for today, they are planning for tomorrow!”

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8

On March 1, police attended a local business after a report that a person was causing a disturbance after being told to leave, due to the person not wearing a mask as per store policy.

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. File photo
Gribbin: The cost of purchasing laptops for students in grades 7 and 10

“I don’t like impulsive decisions when it comes to major purchases. This computer purchase may be the right decision but I am concerned that all the options have not been presented to the board nor carefully examined.”

New signs on either end of the Nelson bridge indicate if a cyclist is present. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Lights on Nelson bridge inform motorists of presence of cyclists

The flashing lights are activated by the presence of a bike

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Ministry staff being added as fast as possible, Adrian Dix says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Evil star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

The latest sales numbers for the Kootenay region. Kootenay Association of Realtors
Residential sales volume in Kootenay real estate continues its record-breaking run

Low inventory a continuing concern

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight Greater Victoria area charges

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Most Read