COLUMN: Coun. Jim Elford (Photo credit Black Press file)

Congratulations Creston!

Submitted by Coun. Jim Elford

Last fall a gentleman posted on social media that he hadn’t seen any changes in Creston over the past decade. While I was shocked to see that comment, I thought maybe some of Creston’s incredible accomplishments haven’t been visible to some people in the community such as the completion of the Arrow Creek water pipeline which utilized $7.8 million in grants, or the recently upgraded Schikurski Park pumping station. This $1.25 million pumping station was upgraded using a $750,000 grant and more recently prevented our community from running out of drinking water when the Erickson Improvement District had a water mainline break which affected the delivery of drinking water to the Town of Creston’s reservoir. The bio solids handling system at the sewage treatment plant, also not visible to the public, was completed with a $2.58 million grant. Each of these infrastructure upgrades are necessary to the health and viability of our community.

More publicly visible achievements are the award-winning Official Community Plan and the downtown community washrooms. The municipality acquired the Creston Education Centre, including seven acres of land and a commercial property on Canyon Street. This acquisition included the use of $200,000 in Columbia Basin Trust grants in the purchase. The Town of Creston also received an award from the Wood Council for the pavilion and new washrooms in Centennial Park. Additionally, the Creston Rotary Club just completed updating the picnic shelter in the same park.

Over the past decade, there has been the development of a new dog park, bike park, and many new community trails, sidewalks and benches, all significant improvements to our community. Much of the community trails are installed and funded by volunteers. The mini green space next to the movie theatre on Canyon Street has been a terrific improvement to that property which adds to our downtown beautification efforts. Speaking of downtown beautification, that started with new streetlamps and lighting along Canyon Street which improved the overall appearance of the downtown area. The new sidewalk, benches and trees on Pine Street from the elevators are a beautiful spot to appreciate the view of the valley while the construction of the sidewalk improved accessibility and safety for those walking. The Pine Street sidewalk project was engineered, designed and built entirely by Creston staff.

Always catching my attention is our Canada flag, located by the Chamber of Commerce office, installed to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary while the Public Art Connection, including the donkey statue, are great additions to the community. Coming soon we have the Creston Community Park and skateboard park complete with a children’s playground, pickleball courts and a multi-sport court. This new community infrastructure is being developed utilizing over $3 million in grant funding.

These improvements have been completed with the help of many volunteer groups, efficient staff and a fiscally responsible council. For example, in 2008, Creston ranked 81 of 162 municipalities on taxation. In 2018, Creston was 82 of 162. During this time, and after the community population exceeded a population of 5,000 in 2011, Creston was required to increase taxation to pay for increased municipal policing costs.

So again, congratulations Creston and thank you to all the volunteers who continue to move our community forward in so many ways. As the public stated in our Official Community Plan, we want a friendly, walkable community and it looks like we are succeeding!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Bible shouldn’t be used as weapon of control and discrimination
Next story
LETTER: Message in letter hateful to those who are different

Just Posted

Censure of School Trustee Al Gribbin

At a closed meeting held on June 25 the board of School… Continue reading

UPDATE: Police comment on search for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

Search paused for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

Province wants feedback on snowmobile signage and mapping

The survey must be done by July 14

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

‘Safety on our highways is our top priority’-Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Most Read