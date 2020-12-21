Column: Thank you, Creston

“Through the countless efforts and initiatives to bring cheer to the town, I want to thank the community for reminding me that there is still good in this world.”

It’s hard to believe that Christmas is already here.

In what has been a year to remember, much of 2020 has been one long blur — for me at least. Soon after the pandemic hit, time was turned on its head. We were forced to slow down in our every-day lives, yet the weeks and months passed us by at an accelerated speed.

Nonetheless, we are here. We made it through this tumultuous year, and although 2021 is shaping up to be a year along the same vein, I believe that the worst of this pandemic is behind us. We’ve developed a collective sense of resilience and determination that will serve us well in the new year. Tough times may still lie ahead, but we will continue to endure, as we have done all year.

Despite what has unfolded in 2020, from an international to a local scale, the Christmas spirit in Creston was not undermined. I am grateful to have witnessed the full generosity and compassion of community members in town this past month.

From food and toy drives, to the Christmas hamper handout and buying gifts for seniors, it was heart-warming to see that people haven’t lost this sense of care and companionship. Community members jumped through hoops to make sure everyone in town had a merry Christmas this year. Love is what everyone needed this holiday season, and there was a lot of that going around.

Through the countless efforts and initiatives to bring cheer to the town, I want to thank the community for reminding me that there is still good in this world. Working together and keeping each other in our hearts and minds is what has — and what will — get us through this pandemic.

I realize now that I never got a chance to thank all of those who have reached out to me these past few weeks to show their support of my coverage as of late. The positive comments have overshadowed the negative ones that I’ve received, and I truly appreciate it. It keeps me motivated and determined to do the best job that I can in serving the town.

With that being said, I am wishing a happy holiday season and a wonderful new year to everyone in town. Creston is home to some of the biggest hearts, and it’s been a pleasure to see the love pouring out from the community.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.