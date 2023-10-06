COLUMN: How your MLA spends a work day in Victoria

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson (right) is seen here with North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma in Victoria on the first day of the fall session at the Legislature. Photo: Submitted

by Brittny Anderson

On Oct. 3, I resumed my work in the Legislature. The residents of Nelson-Creston are ultimately my boss, and you should know how I spend time working on your behalf. There is no typical day in the provincial capital, but this will give you a peek into the type of work I do there on your behalf, as it was on April 26.

9 a.m.: Perennial Crop Renewal Briefing

This was a late start for a day in the capital and offered me the luxury of coming in early and catching up. This briefing was for my Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism.

10 a.m.: Private Members Meeting

Private members are the MLAs without a seat at the cabinet table. We meet weekly to discuss upcoming legislation, priorities and challenges.

11 a.m.: Outreach Meeting

This hour is an opportunity for MLAs to raise the profile of organizations in our region with other MLAs in our caucus. I invited the Cannabis Economic Development Council, based in the Kootenays. These engagement sessions help MLAs better understand the challenges and opportunities various groups face, so we can serve them better as government.

12 p.m.: Lunch and Rural Caucus Meeting

I often have working lunches and this day was no exception. During lunch we were joined by staff from the premier’s office to discuss rural priorities and the development of our StrongerBC: Good Lives in Strong Communities, our vision that outlines our government’s investments to help build a brighter future for rural communities. I lead the discussion with my co-chair, Jen Rice, MLA for the North Coast. (Premier David Eby announced our rural vision a few weeks ago during his speech at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual general meeting.)

1 p.m.: Caucus Meeting and Question Period

Prior to QP the BCNDP caucus gathers to discuss issues and priorities. Caucus meetings are also an excellent opportunity to grab a minister, or the premier, and discuss a local emerging priority. At 1:30 all MLAs head into the Chambers for Question Period, which is when opposition has the opportunity to ask questions of the premier and ministers for 30 minutes daily. Question Period is what the public sees but it’s very little of what we do. Some days it’s kind of fun, others it’s exhausting.

3 p.m.: House Duty, Little House

Some days there is so much legislation to review and pass we have three ‘houses’ sitting at the same time. That means the main legislature is operating along with two smaller houses. On this day I was scheduled in “little” house.

4 p.m.: Call Constituents/Emails/Social Media

I had a small break in my calendar here and used it to call a constituent to discuss business in the riding, catch up on emails and craft a social media post for Tourism Week, which is another sector of the riding that is crucial. Tourism is key to Nelson-Creston, and I love being the Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism in B.C. It’s a natural fit for me and the riding.

6 p.m.: House Duty (Big House)

My next House Duty shift was in the main chambers of the legislature. We were in the committee stage of Bill 26 – Municipalities Enabling and Validating (No. 5) Amendment Act, 2023. Committee Stage is an opportunity for MLAs to ask the minister questions about the proposed legislation. The public is welcome to witness these sittings, as well as all house business. I enjoy the opportunity to welcome my constituents in Legislature, so please let me know if you are visiting Victoria.

7 p.m.: CUPE and Port of Vancouver Receptions

If we do not have a Committee Meeting, most evenings we attend receptions hosted by various organizations representing sectors from across the province. CUPE has a big presence in the Kootenays, and I was eager to hear what their plans and concerns were. I find it even more meaningful when these receptions are hosted and attended by representatives from our region, and I am able to connect with them.

10 p.m.: Home, but not “Home Home”

I walk back to my apartment building with a few of my colleagues who live in the same building. Not all days end at 10 p.m., some end later. On Fridays (Thursdays evenings for urban MLAs) we travel home for constituency work, and a little time with our family and friends, then on Sundays I carpool or hop on a plane back to Victoria.

The work in Victoria is diverse, which is what makes it interesting. It often feels like there are not enough hours in the day or days in the week to get it all done, but I am grateful for the opportunity to work on your behalf.

Brittny Anderson is Nelson-Creston MLA, the Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, and the Premier Eby’s Special Advisory on Youth.