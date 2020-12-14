Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says she’ll be spending the holidays close to home with her partner Paul and dog Stella. Photo: Submitted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says she’ll be spending the holidays close to home with her partner Paul and dog Stella. Photo: Submitted

COLUMN: Holiday greetings from your new MLA

Brittny Anderson writes about how she’ll work virtually for Nelson-Creston

by Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson

2020 has been a year unlike any other. It has been very challenging for many, but we have also seen so much strength and resilience, with neighbours stepping up to help each other and organizations working together to support people in need.

Representing the people of Nelson-Creston as their MLA is an honour, but the transition has been a bit unusual. Due to the pandemic, I was sworn in virtually with my parents beaming beside me from my childhood living room.

This session we are following a hybrid model. A few MLAs are taking part in person in Victoria while the majority, including myself, are participating virtually. So, although I do not get to meet my new colleagues in person, I do get to represent Nelson-Creston from home with my dog, Stella, at my side.

Last week’s Speech from the Throne highlighted our priorities including working to make health care faster, more personalized, and closer to home, investing in seniors and long-term care, expanding access to affordable child care, and making new investments in transportation and infrastructure.

The focus of this legislative session is on protecting British Columbian’s health and livelihoods from the threat of COVID-19. These includes introducing the BC Recovery Benefit, a one-time tax-free benefit to give people a boost after what has been a difficult year financially for many people. Families with a combined income of less than $125,000 per year will be eligible to receive $1,000; and individuals earning less than $62,000 a year will be eligible for $500, with incomes above that eligible for payments on a sliding scale.

Other highlights from the past few weeks include:

In addition to the work I am doing virtually in the Legislature, I am also working to get my community MLA office set up and everything in place to be able to serve constituents. Once it is safe to do so, I look forward to connecting in person with folks in communities in every corner of this beautiful constituency. Until then, I will work on creating innovative ways to connect with you virtually from the comfort of your home.

If you are like me, you have been hoping to gather with family and friends over the holiday season. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we are being asked by Dr. Bonnie Henry to stay home and celebrate within our core bubbles. My partner Paul and I will be shopping locally, sending out gifts early, and connecting with our families virtually. Although we are going to miss the big family feast, we are hoping we get to take a long walk or cross-country ski with our pup. This is the year to modify some of our traditions and connect with those we love virtually.

I wish all of you a safe and joyful holiday season.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: The long economic tail of COVID-19

Just Posted

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says she’ll be spending the holidays close to home with her partner Paul and dog Stella. Photo: Submitted
COLUMN: Holiday greetings from your new MLA

Brittny Anderson writes about how she’ll work virtually for Nelson-Creston

Richard Murray sits in his office as his 3D printer works on a face shield in the background. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston resident uses 3D printing to create face shields and ear savers for community

Since March, Richard Murray has distributed 100 face shields and over 900 ear savers across the community, free of charge.

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue report: 7 calls for service from Dec. 7 to 14

At 6:24 a.m. on Dec. 10, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 West for a motor vehicle incident (MVI)

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP report: 37 calls for assistance from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14

On Dec. 13, police received a report of loud Christmas playing music outside a residence in Creston

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Most Read