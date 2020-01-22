Break the cigarette-flicking habit before summer arrives

One butt flicked out a car window could ignite pine needles, says letter writer Susan Eyre

To the Editor:

Wildfire is my No. 1 insecurity.

I live along a rural highway, where hillsides of ponderosa pine trees shed their needles plentifully alongside the highway. All it would take for a fire to start is one cigarette butt flicked out of a passing vehicle window to ignite the needles resulting in our rural community being reduced to ashes.

All smokers, please do not flick your cigarette butts onto the ground. The consequences could cause the loss of our homes, livelihoods and lives. Break the flicking butt habit now while it is winter, to protect our lives from the trauma and expense of forest fires.

Susan Eyre

Sirdar

