Branch 29 … gratitude for community support

Submitted by Gail Landon | Creston Legion Branch 29 Executive

Last September we first learned that Branch 29 was facing imminent closure. Since then we have held event after event. Our community continues to support our legion with most events sold out. The legion has had many donated goods and services. The branch and all it represents is sustained by our community. There is so much that has happened and yet so much to do.

Our building is 72 years old. It needs a huge facelift, yet when we get ahead the H-Vac goes or a refrigeration unit needs repair.We do the dance of one step forward, two steps back… but we do not give up, we keep on dancing! We are constantly encouraged by our overwhelming community support. Our community has said emphatically that Branch 29 is vital to our valley and will remain open.

The legion is more than an institution. Our mission is to serve and promote remembrance. The poppy campaign and Remembrance Day are central to our community. We want you to know that our legion provides that and much more. It is a place for veterans and their families to gather; it is a place for members and guests to socialize. We would love our little canteen to become your neighbourhood pub. As required by British Columbia Gaming, at least 85 per cent of gaming proceeds go to support non-profits in our area. We contribute to very worthwhile non-profit community organizations. We also reach out to veterans and members when they are in need. Sometimes it is a comforting visit; sometimes it is a loan of a scooter or a walker.

Whatever the needs we try to support and we do not do it alone. Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of concerned citizens can change the world, indeed it is the only thing that ever has.”

We are so grateful for our concerned citizens in our community. We are grateful for your interest and your on-going contributions. It is hard to express the gratitude that we feel. We are planning an event to thank Creston and area at Centennial Park on Aug. 24 to express our gratitude in some small way. It will include free musical entertainment, fun activities for families, face painting for kiddies, a beer/wine gardens for adults and a barbecue dinner.

Tickets need to be pre-purchased for the barbecue dinner or if you rather, you can bring your own picnic supper. Everyone is welcome. Look for posters around town. We hope to see you there and for you to know how grateful Branch 29 is to this amazing valley that we all call home!