Ask Your Funeral Director: What is a columbarium?

By Jason Meidl, Funeral Director at Creston Valley Funeral Services

Mental health is so important in today’s day and age. It’s something that we as a society have generally overlooked in years past but something that I am thankful has become socially acceptable to talk about. In my profession, mental health is a topic that is being talked about and explored so much more than it used to be in the past. I think it is so important to take care of yourself. For me, my mental health is directly linked to my physical health. I recently joined Iron Soul here in Creston and can’t stress how amazing Brent and Jordana have been and how much I need the time spent in the classes not just for my physical health but for my mental well-being. I encourage everyone to find that something that helps you find balance in your own life.

“What is a columbarium?” – Dale

I was recently asked this question and thought it would be great to answer here. Most of us are familiar with the burial of cremated remains. Often times, the service is similar to when we do a full body burial, just with cremated remains. A columbarium is the above-ground structure used to store cremated remains. Columbaria can come in many different variations and sizes and most often have room for two sets of cremains. Some columbaria are single niches so its always a good idea to double check before purchasing one as to whether they can hold more than one set of cremated remains. Included in the purchase of the columbaria is the niche itself, a care fund, and the granite niche plate. Charges that may be incurred at the time of passing can include an opening and closing fee and an engraving fee for the niche plate. Some columbaria niches can also be equipped with a flower vase as well. Some columbaria are owned by the cemetery itself and other times by a third party such as a funeral home. In Creston, the columbaria are owned by the Town of Creston and can be purchased directly through the Town or from one of the local funeral homes.

“Are there problems when names are not changed on a SIN number or other documents after someone passes away? For example, some things are under maiden name, married name or a previous married name.” – Leslie

This is something that we do deal with quite often and can at times be problematic, but for the most part doesn’t cause too many issues. An example of this is when someone’s name is different on their various identification cards then what is on their birth certificate. When a death is registered in B.C. the name at birth as well as if there is a married name is noted on the registration. Where the different spelling can come into play is when someone’s first name is spelt different on current identification then what is on their birth certificate. We are supposed to register someone’s name as it appears on their birth certificate unless that person has a document showing that they have had a name change. If you’re not sure whether something will be an issue don’t hesitate to reach out to a funeral home and the funeral director should be able to give some direction.

Funeral Fact:

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away her state funeral was watched by an estimated four billion people, an all-time record audience, and greater than the population of the whole world at the time of the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

