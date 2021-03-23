Jason Meidl is the funeral director/managing director of Creston Valley Funeral Services. Photo: Jason Meidl

Jason Meidl is the funeral director/managing director of Creston Valley Funeral Services. Photo: Jason Meidl

Ask Your Funeral Director: Let me introduce myself

“How many of us have questions about death, the funeral, the process, but never quite feel comfortable asking? This is what this column is going to do: it will allow you the space to pose these questions.”

Jason Meidl is the funeral director/managing director of Creston Valley Funeral Services

Let me introduce myself. My name is Jason, and I am a licensed funeral director/embalmer. I was born and raised in British Columbia. I settled in Creston a few years back where I completed my apprenticeship as a funeral director and embalmer.

I am passionate about the funeral services, and in turn, the families that I have the privilege of serving. Working in the profession that I do, I see death daily; in this, I am unique from most of our society. How many of us have questions about death, the funeral, the process, but never quite feel comfortable asking? This is what this column is going to do: it will allow you the space to pose these questions. Questions can be sent to jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca

One thing that we are particularly good at is the ability to distance ourselves from death, and in some ways, we might be described as having a death-denying culture. When people find out that I am a funeral director, the questions and comments inevitably come.

What does it mean to prearrange? Should I prearrange? Do I need a will? Who do I call when my loved one passes? What is the deal with embalming? How do you do what you do?

These are just a few of the questions that I am repeatedly asked, and my hope is that this will be a space where you can feel comfortable asking questions you might otherwise never ask. I am excited to offer my insight and knowledge as we take this journey together. Let’s not brush death under the carpet; it is a normal process in our lives just like the birth of a new child. The death of a loved one can be a time to celebrate a life well-lived.

“Can I help?”

Let me start by saying this is your loved one, not ours. Up until this point, you have been loving and caring for your loved one. There is no need to stop now. There are some things that we cannot have you help us with, such as embalming, but there are so many other things you can help with: helping with the transfer, dressing your loved one, doing their hair and makeup, the list goes on. The takeaway here is that yes you can help as much as you’re comfortable doing.

“What does a funeral director actually do?”

In short, we oversee the logistics that follow a death. This includes completing all the necessary paperwork, arranging and providing for the transportation of the body. We put into action the choices made by the family regarding the funeral service and the final resting place of the body. Beyond this, we provide emotional support and personal guidance in the wake of a loss.

“Can I ride in the hearse?”

Traditionally, the hearse — or the coach as we tend to call it these days — was initially preceded by at a walking pace by the funeral director or a member of the staff. This was done for two reasons: first off, it was a mark of respect for the deceased. In a more practical sense, it allows the cars taking place in the procession to have time to get to their vehicles and join in. In this sense, there was no room for more than just the driver and the funeral director, as a hearse can only seat two people.

Let us fast forward to today. The answer to your question: yes, you can 100 per cent ride in the hearse. For the most part, we only have a driver for the hearse and that leaves one empty seat: it’s your loved one. If you want to be a part of that final ride, then no one should tell you otherwise.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Editor’s Note: My final issue at the Advance

Just Posted

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Editor’s Note: My final issue at the Advance

“Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way.”

Photo: DriveBC
2-vehicle collision closes Highway 3 near Yahk

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Yahk-Meadow Creek Road and Ryan Bridge, about 7.5 km east of Yahk.

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 50 calls for assistance from March 15 to 22

On March 21, police were called to a suspicious person asleep in a vehicle on a residential street in Creston with the vehicle motor running.

Javier Gonzalez, School District 8’s mental health and addictions co-ordinator, at Trafalgar Middle School. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
School District 8 trains teachers in how trauma affects kids

Psychologist Javier Gonzalez is applying research on trauma and brain development

A head-on collision near Yahk on Monday, March 22, claimed the life of a young woman from Creston.
Young woman killed in crash near Yahk

Collision happened early Monday morning, March 22

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast Photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)
Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police lights
Man charged for impersonating police after following motorist to bonfire in Prince George

This is one of two incidents in a week’s time involving fake police officers

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province looks at vaccine priority for Surrey educators

Surrey is, ‘by far’ the highest risk area for COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says

Cases have been escalating in recent days

Most Read