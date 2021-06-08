Jason Meidl is the funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services.

Jason Meidl is the funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services.

Ask Your Funeral Director: Is embalming required?

‘There is a place for embalming, but it’s not necessarily for everyone.’

By Jason Meidl, funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services

jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca

Kids say the most amazing things and at times the most inappropriate things and we love them for it. My children are no exception, and my four-year-old comes up with the best one liners I have ever heard come out of a person’s mouth. One subject that is spoken a lot about in my household is… you guessed it… death. My kids are amazingly comfortable with the idea of death and know exactly what my job is. Granted my four-year-old’s understanding is a little bit different than my seven-year-old’s, but that’s to be expected. One thing I have noticed lately is my youngest daughter’s fascination with business cards – mine specifically. She has formed this new habit of making sure people know that I have a business card for the funeral home. This in itself is harmless until we are in a grocery store chatting with and elderly couple that we have known for years and she looks up with her serious face and says to the couple, “Did you know my dad has a business card and it’s for his funeral home, and if you need his help, you just call him and he will be right over.” Thankfully, coming from this sweet little girl it was taken by our friends the right way. Kids will say the darndest things.

Here are some questions I received recently:

“Is embalming required, and what is it?” – Doug

Embalming itself is the treatment of a deceased individual to temporarily preserve and slow down decomposition using embalming chemicals that for the most part contain formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, ethanol, humectants, and other wetting agents. The three main reasons for embalming are temporary preservation, restoration and presentation, and sanitation.

In the province of B.C., there is no legal requirement for someone to be embalmed. There are definitely times, that as a funeral director, I would recommend embalming like in the case of a delayed time from time of death until visitation, traumatic deaths, and contagious diseases to name a few. At these times, I would give my professional opinion whether I felt embalming would be beneficial. Also, there is a cost associated with embalming so I would want to make sure the family is aware of this.

There is a place for embalming, but it’s not necessarily for everyone. You should never be told that you have to embalm your loved one. I have seen in my career viewings that were only made possible because of embalming and seeing how important it was to these families that this happened.

“Are you locally owned?” – Frank

This is a question we have gotten a lot since we opened. We are locally owned and operated. Creston Valley Funeral Services is owned by the Meidl and Kemle family, all of whom are located here in Creston.

Interesting Fact of the Month:

Obituaries for the common person did not become commonplace until the 20th century. There is evidence of obituaries from the 1600s, but it was only customary for public figures to have their deaths announced to the community or even to the whole country. It was not until the 20th century that obituaries for non-prolific individuals became more common. These were often announced in the local paper, giving the date of death and the details of the funeral. This is something that is still done today, as well as the use of online methods through social media, to publicly announce a death.

Keep the questions coming! Email me at jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca.

READ MORE: Ask Your Funeral Director: What sort of support do you provide for the loved ones left behind?

Creston Valley

Previous story
Tips from TAPS: Avoiding a Phone Scam

Just Posted

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Rec Perspectives: Every Little Bit Counts

‘Raindrops can collectively become floods. Snowflakes can pile up many feet high. Dollars in a piggy bank can amount to wealth.’

Jason Meidl is the funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services.
Ask Your Funeral Director: Is embalming required?

‘There is a place for embalming, but it’s not necessarily for everyone.’

(Pixabay)
Tips from TAPS: Avoiding a Phone Scam

A cautionary tale from TAPS on the signs of a phone scam

Nelson’s Rob and Kristina Little were each infected by COVID-19. For Rob, that meant nearly a month in an intensive care unit at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Submitted
Twenty-six days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life against COVID-19

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Most Read