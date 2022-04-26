Ask Your Funeral Director: How do you become a funeral director?

By Jason Meidl, Funeral Director at Creston Valley Funeral Services

jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca

I had the privilege to speak to some students at the high school this past week as a part of their career exploration. Some students requested a funeral director to come talk to them, and I was more than happy to share. Educating and sharing knowledge is one of my passions, as evidenced by this column, and I loved the variety of questions I received from the students.

A big part of the presentation was about how one actually becomes a funeral director. With that in mind, I thought it would be a good time to announce that Creston Valley Funeral Services will be taking on an apprentice this September. Unlike myself, who did not grow up in the funeral profession, our new apprentice has been surrounded by funeral directors all her life – first by her grandfather, George Oliver, and then by her father, Dennis Kemle. We are super excited to have Alicia Kemle starting her apprenticeship, and I know she will be a valuable addition to our team and to our community as a whole. Congratulations Alicia!

“How do you become a funeral director?” – KRSS Students

Embalmers and funeral directors are licensed and regulated by Consumer Protection BC. To obtain your license, you must complete the Funeral Services Apprenticeship Program. To begin a career, you can choose either of the following paths:

• Apprenticeship Program – a two-year full-time employment and academic program for those currently working in the funeral services profession.

• Foundation Program – a one-year academic program for those entering the profession. To continue and obtain a license, students must then gain employment prior to the second year of study, and complete two years of work experience under the Apprenticeship Program.

As I shared with the students this past week, funeral service is a career choice that delivers an immense amount of satisfaction. Whether you are embarking on your first career or looking to change careers, the rewards and satisfaction in this field are unlimited. Some benefits for this career are being able to obtain an education which may be paid for by your employer, working while you are attending school and being paid a salary, and being able to apply your education immediately to develop practical on-the-job skills. If anyone is ever thinking of the funeral profession as a career I would love to sit down and walk you through how to get there! My doors are always open.

Interesting Fact

Did you know that there is a difference between a casket and a coffin? A casket is a defined as a rectangular box with a lid, either a half lid or a full lid also called a half couch or a full couch casket. They are predominantly used in North America. A coffin is a six-sided box which is wider at the shoulders and then narrower at the feet. You will often find coffins in Europe as they are more commonly used there.

Keep the questions coming to jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca!

ColumnColumnistCreston Valley