Ask Your Funeral Director: Do I need to have a service?

By Jason Meidl, Funeral Director at Creston Valley Funeral Services

jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca

It’s been just about a year now since I first started writing this column. This past year has brought a lot of great questions and has hopefully created an environment where people have felt comfortable talking about death. It’s also been a year since Creston Valley Funeral Services opened its doors to serving our community. I wanted to thank our everyone for all the support we have received. Recently, we won the Readers Choice – Best Customer Service Award and I wanted to give my sincerest thanks to those who made this possible. From Alicia, our dynamo office manager who keeps everything running smoothly, to our retired funeral director Dennis whose smile can’t help to light up the room, and our part time staff who are right there serving alongside me as we serve the families in our community. We truly live in an amazing place, the true gem of the Kootenays.

“Do I need to have a service?” – Ken

In today’s day and age, it is becoming very common to have cremation as opposed to a burial, especially in western Canada. In 2020, B.C. was sitting at an 85 per cent cremation rate with Creston sitting at an 83 per cent cremation rate. Often, families choose to have cremation occur with no service. In our profession, we call this a direct cremation or immediate disposition. As a funeral director, I always see a value in having a service. Now, this service could involve the funeral home or not and take on many different looks. It could be a traditional church service, a “Celebration of Life” held at a local community hall, an outdoor memorial service… the options are endless. Every time I sit down with a family, and they choose to not have a service, I always make sure to let them know that just because I am writing “no service” on the arrangement folder that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to have one. A service is whatever we make of it. Gathering as a family for a meal, going on a hike to your loved one’s favorite spot – these are all services, and the possibilities are unlimited! Funeral homes and funeral directors should also be able to provide these different “services” to you as well. I have often directed and organized these non-traditional services for my families. The idea of funeral services has changed in the past 10 years but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t value in having a “service”. What that looks like is up to you.

Interesting Fact

Keeping in line with the idea of creating a service for your loved one that highlights who they are, why not have a unique dress code?Traditionally, the colour black is worn to funerals to signify mourning. The reality is that any colour can be worn in modern times. In 2006, a six-year-old boy was tragically shot and killed in an elementary school shooting. For his funeral, his family requested that all those who attended to dress up as a fitting tribute to a little boy who loved all things superhero. Friends, family, and even funeral home staff came dressed as a variety of superheroes to honour his life. A funeral service can and should be as unique as the person we are remembering.

Keep the questions coming to jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca!

ColumnColumnistCreston Valley