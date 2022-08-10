Ask Your Funeral Director: Answering frequently asked questions

By Jason Meidl, Funeral Director at Creston Valley Funeral Services

jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca

We live in valley of such varied weather! I am always amazed by how much of our own food we grow in our own backyards. As we come out of what I hope is the last of our extreme heat, I am looking forward to our garden and everything it is producing. There is just something special about being able to go out to your garden and pick out the produce for that evening’s meal. For those of us that don’t have a garden, the weekly farmers’ market is the next best thing and something I highly recommend we all frequent.

I have had a variety of different questions this week about consumers’ rights when it comes to cemetery and funeral services. This week is a little different as I will highlight these different questions and the short answers to them.

“How do I determine who has right of disposition?”

In B.C., a hierarchy exists for the control of rights of disposition when someone passes away. For example, the law states that first rights go to the personal representative named in the will, next is the spouse, and then to an adult child of the deceased (oldest first).

“Who has the right to move your loved one after death?”

Before transferring a body, by law, a funeral home must have verbal or written authorization from the person who has the rights of disposition.

“Can I spread the ashes?”

By law, if you’ve stated in a will that you’d like your ashes spread in a certain location, that wish must be honoured (as long as your request is not unreasonable). Cremated remains can be scattered on private or public property, although permission should be granted by the landowner or the government body who oversees those lands.

“Do funeral homes have to share their prices?”

Funeral services providers operating in B.C. are required, by law, to display a current price list of all the offered services and products. This list must be accessible by the public and a copy must be provided to any consumer who asks for it.

“Can I supply my own casket or urn?”

Under B.C.’s cemetery and funeral services law, you have the right to supply your own casket for interment or cremation as long as it meets certain requirements (such as the ability to be closed, hold weight, and be sufficiently sealed). Similarly, you also have the right to supply your own container to hold the cremated remains of your loved one.

Keep the questions coming to jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca!

Creston ValleyOpinion