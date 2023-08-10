Willem Cornelius Lankhaar

In Loving Memory ~
November 11, 1929 – August 14, 2017

I’m so thankful for all the memories
we shared together…
I only wish you were here to make more…
Until we meet again “Faja”…
Love Mel
Obituary

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries