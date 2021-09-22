In Loving Memory ~ Vera Staples passed away peacefully at Swan Valley Lodge in Creston, BC at the grand age of 94. The end of an era.

Vera was born in Wynndel on January 11, 1927 to Harold and Isadora Packman. She attended the local public school and went on to complete her high school and Senior Matric in Creston. Blessed with the love of her parents and brothers, Ken and Norman, Vera had a very happy childhood in Wynndel – warm summer days, church activities, fishing in Duck Creek, picking strawberries, swimming, skating on the channel, playing tennis, and riding her bike with friends.

In high school, Vera continued her love of sports, music, and good friends. After graduation in 1946, she fulfilled the dream of a lifetime and was accepted into nurses training at Vancouver General Hospital. Three years later, Vera returned to work at Creston Valley Hospital.

In 1950, Mom married her high school sweetheart, Dick Staples – where another dream came true: living on a farm! The adoption of their four children – Vern, Chris, Jon and Joan – was the start of a wonderfully busy time. Mom was kept busy raising kids and helping Dad on the farm.

Newfoundland dogs, horses, the Kootenay Lake boat house, valley sunsets, the kids’ many activities, skiing at Schweitzer – and of course, coffee with friends.

Her medical training came in handy as Mom helped new mothers and their babies and looked after a number of elderly folks. That was really Mom’s superpower – caring for others. So much so, she and her good friend, Anne Page, were asked to start the Homemakers Service in Creston where they both worked for 18 years.

When the farm was sold in 1995, Mom and Dad moved to a new home in Creston to enjoy travelling to far-away places, golfing, reading, building their own cabin at the lake and more time with family and friends. She LOVED a good cup of coffee with even better conversation. Mom used to say that all her dreams had come true – and for that, she was always very grateful.

Vera was predeceased by Dick, the love of her life for over 70 years, in 2019; her parents Harold and Isa Packman, Dick’s parents Frank and Georgie Staples, brothers Ken and Norman and in-laws Georgette, Helen, John, Marion, and Art.

Vera is survived by her children and their families: Vern (Lori), Chris (Andy), Jon (Linda), and Joan; grandchildren Holly (Eric), Lauren (Andy), Adam (Yvette), Cameron (Hailey), Lyndon, Thomas, Elise (Denver), Kyle and Morgan; great grandchildren Cadence, Josie and Rowan; God-daughter Nancy Wilde, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mom had an epic run for 94 years – the final few made easier during Covid by the phenomenal care at Swan Valley Lodge. Our family is forever grateful to all the staff who stepped in as family when we couldn’t – with love, understanding and lots of laughs.

A family graveside service was held September 3, 2021. Pallbearers were Vern Staples, Jon Staples, Joan Sommerfeld, Lauren Sommerfeld, Thomas Christie and Morgan Staples; (Holly Christie & Adam Christie in spirit).

Memorial donations may be made to support Vera’s love of horses: Creston and District Society for Community Living for their Therapeutic Riding Program.

