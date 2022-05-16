Robert (Bob) Bradley













May 16, 2022

Celebration of Life on June 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM Forest Lawn Cemetery 220 – 36th Ave North, Erickson, BC.

Luncheon to follow from 2:00 pm onward at: Creston Rotacrest Hall Upper Level (Creston & District Community Centre) 230 19 Ave N, Creston, BC.