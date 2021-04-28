Marian L. Klippenstein (nee Swayze) was born and raised on the farm near Carnduff, SK. She was the second oldest child, born to Elmer and Irene Swayze.

She did all her schooling in Saskatchewan. At the age of 16 she met the man who she would spend the rest of her life with.

She first became best friends with Stan Klippenstein, a transplanted Manitoba farmer. That friendship progressed to a more serious state. Love was the result which would last for the rest of her life.

She was a devoted wife to Stan during his 35 year military career. Marian accompanied him on some of his overseas postings and to all of his Canadian postings.

She was a caring mother to Darlene, Sherri and Dallas. Marian would later become a loving grandmother to Tyler, Axl, Dylan, Rubi, Sammi, Amanda, Riley and Zoe. Following their blessed events, she became a great grandmother to Izabelle, Benjamin, Adalyn, Mali, Abigail, Lily and Sloane.

Marian retired to Creston BC with Stan in 1990. She enjoyed her many trips to Europe, USA and across Canada. Marian and Stan celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on March 6, 2021.

Marian was predeceased by her parents, sister Dora Mae and brother Jim. She is survived by her sisters Gladys, Dianne and Donna and her brother Mike.