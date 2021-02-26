1954-2021 ~ Linda Cherry, age 66, passed away peacefully at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Born in Vancouver, B.C., to Bob and Betty Cherry, Linda was the first of 3 children. Linda could brighten up any room, she was always happy and had lots of love to give.

Linda is survived by her parents Bob and Betty Cherry. Her nieces and nephews; Tamra (Steve), Kayla (Eamon), Brandon and Alisha. Linda was predeceased by her two brothers Bruce (2002) and Mark (2008).

Linda’s family would like to thank CDSCL for allowing her to be the ray of sunshine that she was. For never stifling her boundless energy and advocating for her when she did not have a voice. Thank you all for providing her with a loving home and affording her a life full of joy.

Due to current Covid -19 restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services.

Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral Services