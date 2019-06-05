June 5, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, wife, and Grandma/Baba/Oma, Irene Dallmann, of Creston, BC. Irene was born in Coaldale, AB, raised in Carseland, AB, graduated from Carseland High School and later pursued an education at Mount Royal College, Calgary, AB where she studied child psychology and social work. On June 10, 1961, Irene married Erhard Dallmann and together they had 4 children. The family moved from Calgary to Valleyview and At High Prairie she took nursing and graduated as LPN, afterwards working at Valleyview Hospital. In 2005 Irene and Erhard moved to Creston, BC.

Irene lived life to the fullest and pursued many hobbies and volunteer activities in the community – she loved ballroom dancing, fishing, boating, did hand-colouring of black and white photographs, hat millinery and resin art. She was musically talented and played multiple instruments including lead guitar, classical piano and accordion. She generously gave her time to many service organizations in Creston, including the Lion’s club, Rotacrest senior’s society (Pancake Breakfast), Heide club dances and event deÌcor for Octoberfest social dances.

Predeceasing Irene are her parents George and Lillian Filatoff, in-laws Herta and Albert Dallmann, and son Murray Dallmann. She is survived by her husband Erhard Dallmann, children Monalei, Jeffrey (Sandra) Dallmann, Michael (Renee) Dallmann, Granddaughters Tamara (Josh) and Tyneal Great-Grandchildren, Brother Lorne (Sylvia) Filatoff and Sister Marie (Harvey) Larsen and many other extended loving family.

A service for Irene was held Monday, June 3 at 10 am, at the G. F. Oliver Funeral Chapel, Creston, BC. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Creston Doukhobour Society, #306 800 Cavell St, Creston, BC V0B1G4.