Born in Sacriston, County Durham in northern England, the only child of George and Essie Graves.

Barrie at 3 years of age attended a private school in Durham, travelling the bus by himself. Educated at Durham Johnson Grammar School, and Bede College, the University of Durham. Like his father before him.

Durham Cathedral founded in 1093 and castle (now a World Heritage Site) tower above the river an imposing view from the Grammar school on the opposite side of the river.

He completed high school in 1952 and elected to do his two year National Service in the army straight from school. Basic training with the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders in Inverness, Scotland, then transferred to his own county regiment Durham Light Infantry. Soon en route to an 18 month stint in the Far East, Hong Kong Japan and Korea, finished up in the Middle East – the Suez Canal Zone.

Returned to complete his teaching Certificate. while teaching in County Durham he organized and ran an evening Youth Club for students and ex-students at the request of the local teaching authorities (up to 20 ex students came).

Organized and ran a similar Youth Club in a neighbouring community “get them off the streets” it was a street mischief ‘black’ spot.

1956 Barrie married the love of his life, Anne, the fi rst child Wendy arrived in Dec.1957 followed by Deborah in 1959.

Happily an unusual teaching prospect in a unique situation came in the tiny Isles of Scilly. these 5 inhabited islands 28 miles off the SW tip of Cornwall, England, known as The Fortunate Isles because of the ultra mild frost free climate and privately owned by Prince Charles.

Barrie spent three years teaching on St. Mary’s where son Alex was born in 1962, followed by two years on Tresco as Head Master (Principal).

Tresco is home to the world famous tropical Gardens and in 1965 Polly was born. The school and School House with a beautiful white sand beach beside them were idyllic. In summer lessons were outside beside the sea and beach, sometimes sitting on an upturned boat.

It was hard to leave but in 1966, educational needs for Barrie and the children beckoned us to Canada. Sailing on the Empress of Canada up the St. Lawrence to Montreal, taking the observation car, a bedroom and bedsit. We made the long journey across Canada finally arriving in Calgary, Alberta. Settling in Didsbury where Barrie taught for 11 years at both Didsbury High School and Elementary School. 1968 daughter Jill was born completing the family, meanwhile Barrie completed two degrees at the University of Calgary.

Then B.C. called and Barrie spent his final 16 teaching years at Adam Robertson in Creston B.C. After 40 years of dedicated teaching he retired.

He was a keen cyclist competing in Senior Games, football (soccer), he played throughout his life.

An inspiring teacher, well respected, a quiet and deep thinking man, a fountain of knowledge rarely offered unless asked. Dearly loved and missed by his wife of 62 years, Anne. Greatly loved by all his family.

He leaves behind, 5 children, Wendy Graves, Deborah ( Chris ) Jepson, Alex (Cecile) Graves, Polly Graves, Jill Graves. 10 Grandchildren – Wendy/Dale Tess (Steve) Haar, Callie (Mike) Egener, Britt Stothert (Matt Piercy), Keegan Stothert. Deborah/Chris – Erin (Bryan) MacFarlane, Kyle (Ivy) Jepson, Dana (Alison Pocock), Alex/Cecile – Nicholas Graves, Katarina Graves, Polly/Jim – Eric (Sara Peddle/) Graves, 1 granddaughter Jennifer Graves (deceased). 12 Great Grandchildren – Angus, Elliott, Prince George; Kohen, Tyla, Nixon, Calgary; Van, Holt, Wes, Prince George; Mika, Frederik, Penticton; Mabel, Clarke. Prince George.





