July 30, 1946 – December 14, 2019

Passed away on November 15th, 2019 In Creston, BC at 73 years of age. Resident of Canyon, BC Memorial Service Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 1:30 pm St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church 306 Northwest Blvd, Creston, BC.

Doris Lynn Johnson was born in Vancouver on July 30, 1946 to Earl and Edith (Sobey) Thompson. When she finished high school, Lynn got her degree in Education from UBC and moved to Kamloops to teach at Tranquille. It was while there that she met Eric Johnson. Eric and Lynn married in 1971 and had two daughters, Laura and Rita. In 1979, the family moved to Canyon, where they built their sheep farm. When both girls were in high school, Lynn began teaching again and taught music at South Creston and ARES for many years.

She helped coordinate Focus on Youth for over 30 years, was a Pathfinders leader, was on Creston Concert Society, and was a member of Creston Young Women’s Institute. As choir director at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church for over 30 years, Lynn was involved in many musical endeavours, including the local choir La Musica. She loved to sing and play the piano, harp, and ukulele, and travel to exotic locations with her friend, Pat.

Lynn was a fixture of concerts and plays in town over the years and loved what Creston had to offer. She was known for her sing-songy voice, infectious laugh, grace, and kind soul.

Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Earl Thompson, and her infant brother Allan. She is survived by her husband, Eric, her daughters, Laura and Rita, and numerous grandkitties and a granddoggy.

Friends and family wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to:

Creston Valley Music Teachers Association

“Focus On Youth”

“In memoriam – Lynn Johnson”

213 – 26th Ave North, Creston, BC, V0B 1G1