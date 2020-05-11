The family of Donald Nygren wishes to thank everyone who took such wonderful care of Don at Swan Valley Lodge. Thank you to Dr. Tara Guthrie, Pastor Doug Stapleton and Oliver Funeral Home for your care, support and assistance. Also, everyone who sent messages of condolence, prayers, flowers and memorial donations to Swan Valley Lodge “Equipment Fund”.
