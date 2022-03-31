March 31, 1948 – March 31, 2022

In loving memory ~

Carl Grant McCoy (Rocky) was born in Calgary Alberta on March 31, 1948. His parents were Doris Jean McCoy and Ross McCoy.

He spent his younger years up north and he liked to talk about working on the chicken farm. Rocky went to Kelowna in 1969 and took his mechanics course in wheel alignment, He worked in several small towns in B.C. and Alberta, leaving friends and good memories everywhere he travelled.

Rocky moved with his family to Creston B.C. in 1989 to enjoy the fresh air and nice climate and found enjoyable work with many farmers in the area. When Rocky fell ill, he moved to Joseph Creek Care Village until his passing.

Rocky was a very active person and he very much enjoyed camping and hiking with his family. He was always thinking up an adventure! His memory will live on with his two sisters, brother, children, and grandchildren.

Obituary