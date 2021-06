Goodbye my love. You will always be with me in my heart. Till we are together again. I will love you forever. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and the beautiful life you gave me.

You have a heart of gold. You will dearly missed by me, your wife, our families and friends. God bless you.

Love forever!

Your wife Jytte Adair & families

Service held at a later date. Thank you for all the beautiful flowers.