November 23, 1931 – April 14, 2020

After a brief bout with pneumonia, Aleksandra Anna Kaczmarek (nee Tutaj) passed away on April 14, 2020, in the Creston Valley Hospital, Creston BC. She made her home in Creston for the past two decades.

Aleksandra was born in Zembrzyce, Poland, November 23, 1931. She met & married her husband Piotr in Sweden in1949. In 1952, she and her husband emigrated to Winnipeg with their small daughter where she lived for over forty years and raised four children. Aleksandra was an active part of the Winnipeg theatre community for many years, making costumes for the many productions at Rainbow Stage and the Hollow Mug dinner theatre.

While raising her family, they built a cottage at West Hawk Lake and spent many weekends there with family and friends. Time was spent sailing, fishing, making crepes and lounging in the hammock.

After having worked in real estate for several years, she renovated & flipped homes in the Winnipeg area, before moving permanently to Creston. During her time in Creston, she made preserves, wine and knitted voraciously for the local hospital. She loved sending her great-grandchildren packages of home-made dried fruit and jams.

Aleksandra is predeceased by her parents, her two brothers Mirek & Lech, and her daughter Barbara. She is survived by her three remaining children Nina, Tom and Michael; as well as her nieces Marg (Michael), Mary & Ola, grand-nephew Mathew and grand-niece Megan; her grandchildren Clifford (Angie), Barbara (Robert), Tonya, Donovan (Laura), Sarah (Jim), Terry (Amanda), Robin, and Mel; great-grandchildren Donovan, Ashley, Trinity, Katie, Ashley, Logan, Colton, Ethan, Gracie, Josh, Owen, Ronan, Tia and Eli.

Celebration of life will be planned in the future.