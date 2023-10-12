Legal Notice Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

October 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE – PROPOSED ROGERS 85-METER WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS GUY TOWER INSTALLATION

The proposed installation is composed of an 86-meter guy tower, including the antennas, and a lightning rod.

Location: N 49.057681, W 116.125597

Objective: To improve wireless coverage to your community and to meet rising demands for wireless services.

Details: An equipment shelter will also be installed at the base of the proposed tower and the tower and shelter will be surrounded by a security fence with a locked gated access point.

The public is invited to provide written comments by end of business day on November 12th day, 2023 to the contact information shown below. Please include a return address.

Tower Installation Project

Projet d’installation de communication sans fil

Reference: W3870 – Curzon

Rogers Communications Inc.

c/o Cypress Land Services

Kristina Bell

1051-409 Granville Street, Vancouver BC V6C 1T2

publicconsultation@cypresslandservice.com

