PUBLIC NOTICE – PROPOSED ROGERS 85-METER WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS GUY TOWER INSTALLATION

The proposed installation is composed of an 86-meter guy tower, including the antennas, and a lightning rod.
Location: N 49.057681, W 116.125597
Objective: To improve wireless coverage to your community and to meet rising demands for wireless services.
Details: An equipment shelter will also be installed at the base of the proposed tower and the tower and shelter will be surrounded by a security fence with a locked gated access point.
The public is invited to provide written comments by end of business day on November 12th day, 2023 to the contact information shown below. Please include a return address.
Tower Installation Project
Projet d’installation de communication sans fil
Reference: W3870 – Curzon
Rogers Communications Inc.
c/o Cypress Land Services
Kristina Bell
1051-409 Granville Street, Vancouver BC V6C 1T2