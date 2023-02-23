Legal Notice Warehouse Lien Act Logo

February 23, 2023

NOTICE – Abandonded Vehicle in Rental Unit

This notice is regarding 2008 Yamaha V-Star Classic registered to Mitchell McIntyre – VIN Number: JYAVM01N78A010224

To the registered owner or any person who has registered a financing statement in the Personal Property Registry against Mitchell McIntyre or the vehicle please be advised that this vehicle has been considered abandoned in rental unit located at 1601- 16th Avenue South, Creston, BC, as of February 6, 2022. This vehicle will be sold on site of rental unit to recover costs of $2,550 for unpaid rent and storage fees on behalf of Landlord Erin Flanagan (250) 435-0460 and Frank Reiner on March 26, 2023 @ 8:00 am.

