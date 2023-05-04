Notice of Proposed Rogers Telecommunications Facility

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), formerly Industry Canada, Rogers Communication Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 53m self-support tower and fenced equipment compound in order to provide dependable wireless data and voice communication services to Highway 3 and the surrounding areas.
Location of Proposal: 4395 Highway 3, Creston, BC
PID:
Coordinates: N 49.1142, W
For More Information:
Contact Rogers Communications Inc. at:
Kristina Bell c/o Cypress Land Services Agents to Rogers Communications Inc.
Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
Tel:
Email: publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com
The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on June 4th, 2023, with respect to this matter.
Rogers File: W6482 – Thompson Mountain
Location Map