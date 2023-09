NOTICE OF CONSTRUCTION

October 3 – November 15

The Lower Kootenay Band will be implementing a restoration project on the South Channel of the Goat River beginning Tuesday, October 3rd. The project is anticipated to take 4-6 weeks.

Access will be via Aldridge Road. Please note that additional traffic and heavy equipment will be working in this area during this time.

If you have any questions or comments please contact 250-428-4428 ext. 3922