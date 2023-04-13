Legal Notice Logo

April 13, 2023

MINES ACT: NOTICE OF PROPOSED QUARRY

Take notices that Sullivan Stone of Goat River Sand and Gravel has filed with the Chief Inspector of Mines pursuant to Section 10(1) of the Mines Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 293 a proposed mine plan together with a program for the protection and reclamation of the land and water courses related to the proposed Sand and Gravel located at: Subsidy Lot 6, District Lot 4592, NEP30X, Except Plan 9230, 12914 and 16711. PID 012-557-790, Canyon BC.

Any person affected by or interested in this program, has 30 days to make written representation to the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Southeast Region, 100 Cranbrook St N, Cranbrook BC, V1C3P9

Just Posted

John Kennedy is the latest winner from the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program. (Submitted)
Creston angler turns 52 fish heads into cash prizes

Zinc produced at Teck Trail Operations. Photo: Teck.com
Teck announces low-carbon refined zinc at Trail smelter

A woman takes part in February’s Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival in Nelson. The festival is among a number of events in the Nelson-Creston riding to receive provincial funding. Photo: Tyler Harper
Tourism, economic and library grants announced for Nelson-Creston

A mudslide one kilometre east of Christina Lake closed Highway 3 in both directions last night. Photo via Mike Wicentowich.
Highway 3 near Christina Lake reopens after Tuesday mudslide