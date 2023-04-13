MINES ACT: NOTICE OF PROPOSED QUARRY

Take notices that Sullivan Stone of Goat River Sand and Gravel has filed with the Chief Inspector of Mines pursuant to Section 10(1) of the Mines Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 293 a proposed mine plan together with a program for the protection and reclamation of the land and water courses related to the proposed Sand and Gravel located at: Subsidy Lot 6, District Lot 4592, NEP30X, Except Plan 9230, 12914 and 16711. PID 012-557-790, Canyon BC.

Any person affected by or interested in this program, has 30 days to make written representation to the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Southeast Region, 100 Cranbrook St N, Cranbrook BC, V1C3P9