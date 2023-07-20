NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT Land Act: Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land Take notice that I/We, Rogers Communications Inc., from Burnaby, BC, have applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests (FOR), Kootenay Boundary Region, for a Licence of Occupation for a Communication Site situated on Provincial Crown Land located in the vicinity of Curzon, BC.

FOR invites comments on this application, the Lands Files are 4406351, 4406352 and 4406353. Written comments concerning this application should be directed to Sr. Authorization Specialist, FOR, Kootenay Boundary Region, at 1902 Theatre Road, Cranbrook, BC V1C 7G1. Comments will be received by FOR up to August 20th, 2023. FOR may not be able to consider comments received after this date. Please visit the website at http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. Access to these records requires the submission of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/freedomofinformation to learn more about FOI submissions. Proposed Site Location Glenlily N 49.057681, W 116.125597