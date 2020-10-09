Youth group to hold all-candidate forums in Nelson-Creston and Kootenay West

The meetings will be held on Zoom and require pre-registration

Local youth will be hosting all-candidates debate forums in both the Nelson-Creston and Kootenay West ridings before the provincial election.

Organizer Alyssa Taburiaux, 21, said in a release there is a lack of youth representation in the legislature.

“Right now, there are no MLAs under the age of 35. This has led to youth voices frequently going unheard, and we want to change that,” she said.

Both forums will take place on Zoom.

The forum for Kootenay West (Castlegar, Nakusp, Rossland, and Trail) will take place on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., while Nelson-Creston residents (Creston, Kaslo, Nelson, and Salmo) will have their questions answered on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Registration is required and space is limited so those who want to participate are encouraged to fill out this form: https://forms.gle/d3XgaSTN4X7xRkcB6

“Youth voices are often unheard in politics,” says organizer Jamie Hunter, 20, a Peace Studies student at Selkirk College. “We felt the need to put together this forum so that those voices could be listened to.”

The online forum will be open to audiences of all ages, but the questions that will be asked have been submitted by local youth.

With most candidates confirming their attendance at the debates, it appears that local candidates also want to hear from youth.

The format will involve audience participation.

“We want this event to be useful for not only informing the voters but also informing the candidates on the issues that matter and hopefully helping them adjust their views so they better reflect the views of constituents,” said Hunter.

Register in advance at at the address above or contact youth4climate.nelson@gmail.com.

BC Votes 2020